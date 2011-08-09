Check Out The Outrageous Alleged Misdeeds Of For-Profit College Chain EDMC

An image circulated in company emails

The Justice Department filed suit yesterday against the Education Management Corp charging that it was not eligible for $11 billion received in financial aid since 2003.At the heart of the lawsuit is the claim brought by two former employees that EDMC recruiters were compensated based entirely on the number of students added, in direct violation of the law. In a “boiler-room” culture, recruiters allegedly pressured uncertain students into loans they couldn’t afford.



EDMC, which by the way is 41% owned by Goldman Sachs, denies claims about its compensation scheme.

