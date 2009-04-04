Justice Department Subpoenas Ticketmaster Over Ticket Reselling

Ticketmaster has received subpoenas and other requests for information by the Justice Department, the Federal Trade Commission and other government agencies investigating its role in reselling concert tickets.

The inquiries are based in part on the Bruce Springsteen ticketing fiasco in Febuary, in which people trying to buy tickets to New Jersey Bruce Springsteen shows were redirected from Ticketmaster’s main site to the Ticketmaster-owned reseller TicketsNow, where seats were going for much higher prices.

Since then, Ticketmaster has agreed to put a wall between its ticket sales and those on TicketsNow as it’s emerged that the company and artists often mark up tickets for their own shows and resell them on secondary-ticketing sites for an additional profit.

On Friday, Ticketmaster sent an email to ticket brokers who use the company’s TicketsNow Web site acknowledging the government investigation:

The letter said that Ticketmaster had been asked for information relating to its dealings with ticket brokers, including the names of every broker who resells tickets on TicketsNow and copies of their business contracts.

The letter added that Ticketmaster would take steps to protect the confidentiality of its business relationships but that it considered the requests “lawful demands,” and would respond to the requests by the end of next week.

Read Ticketmaster’s full letter here.

