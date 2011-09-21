You'll Never Guess How Much The Justice Department Spends On Party Snacks

I guess these guys are event planners

Photo: Fat Joe

The Justice Department spent a jawdropping $73.3 million on conferences in 2009, according to a report released today by the Inspector General via Bloomberg.If it’s not clear how much that really is, check out the receipts.



The DoJ spent $16 per muffin at a meeting of the Executive Office for Immigration Review, and $32 per person on a meal of Cracker Jacks and candy bars at a conference of the Office on Violence Against Women! They also spent $7.42 per beef wellington appetizer and $5 per Swedish meatball at other meetings.

The audit comprised of a review of 10 Justice Department conferences that took place from 2007-2009.

Technically, there are limits to how much agencies can spend on refreshments, but the department was able to manoeuvre around them by planning events under cooperative agreements.

