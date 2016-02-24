The Department of Justice wants Apple to unlock more iPhones

?

A new report claims that the US department of Justice wants Apple to unlock iPhones to aid in about a dozen cases.

The report comes as Apple continues to resist a Federal judge’s ruling for the tech company to help unlock an iPhone used by a shooter involved in the deadly attack in San Bernardino, California.

Produced by Lamar Salter

