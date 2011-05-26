Justice Department Nears Indictment Of John Edwards

Do they really have nothing else to do? Do they wake up in the morning and wrestle with the question of whether former US Senator and Democratic presidential hopeful John Edwards is a “criminal” or a “sleazeball?”



Apparently so. And they’ve decided what to do! The US Department of Justice is reportedly ready to indict Mr. Edwards for alleged violations of campaign laws while he tried to cover up an extra-marital affair.

There probably is some inane law on the books that says you can’t have your home boys pay your videographer extra if she shacks up with you on the campaign trail.

But is this what the US Department of Justice should be doing, given the almost unbelievable crime spree that ran through the financial sector in the run-up to the 2008 Financial Crisis? Wouldn’t their time be more productively spent investigating the sub-prime mortgage machine and the Wall Street money that fuelled it?

Surely they could find one or two instances where financial services firms misled investors, withheld “material information” from them, misled regulators and lied to Congress. Surely they could find any number of banks who laundered cash for Mexican drug cartels. Wouldn’t prosecutions of cases like this be far more beneficial to civil society in the United States?

Of course they would be. The fact that Eric Holder is allowing the prosecution of sleazeball John Edwards to go forward is an embarrassment to him personally, the Obama Administration and the Department of Justice. It’s a waste of time and money.

