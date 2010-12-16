Justice Department Launches Massive Lawsuit Against BP For Oil Spill

The Justice Department is suing BP and others to recover billions from the Gulf oil spill.



Multiple units from BP are named in the suit, along with Transocean, Anadarko, Mitsui & Co Ltd unit MOEX and insurer Lloyds of London.

The lawsuit asks that these companies be held liable without limitation for all removal costs and damages caused by the oil spill, including damages to natural resources. The lawsuit also seeks civil penalties under the Clean Water Act, according to the AP.

This is a civil suit, but it does not preclude future criminal charges. Holder launched a criminal investigation against BP back in June.

This suit was not unexpected. The big unknown is how much the Justice Department is seeking. Also it’s notable that Halliburton wasn’t included in the suit

Never Forget: Nausea-Inducing Photos Of Oil Entering The Wetlands >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.