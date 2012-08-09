Justice Department Creates New Position To Protect Whistleblowers

Photo: Flickr/Steven Depolo

The Justice Department’s inspector general’s office has created a new position to protect whistleblowers after employees claimed they were threatened when they complained to Congress about the Fast and Furious gun-trafficking fiasco.The newly-created Whistleblower Ombudsperson, which the department called “one of the first such positions in the federal government,” was announced Wednesday.



Robert Storch, a federal prosecutor who once worked in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Albany, N.Y., will take over the new position, The Wall Street Journal’s Washington Wire reported Wednesday.

As ombudsperson, Storch will make sure Justice Department employees understand their rights and that managers understand the punishment for retaliating against whistleblowers.

