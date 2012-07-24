Want To Be A Supreme Court Justice? Get Ready To Spill The Details On Your Adolescent Sex Life

Justice Anthony Kennedy

Before Reagan nominated him for his current seat on the Supreme Court, Justice Anthony Kennedy had to prove he wasn’t a drug user, a bigot – or even a high school Casanova.Santa Clara University’s School of Law posted the entire form the Reagan White House and FBI used to vet Kennedy before placing him on the bench.



Here are some of the strangest questions the justice had to answer (via Above The Law):

“Did you have sex in junior high? If so,

How often?

How many different girls?

Where?

Were there any pregnancies?

Were there any abortions?

Did you ever contract venereal disease?

Did you use contraceptives?”

“Did you ever engage in homosexual activity?”

“Have you ever been a member of any club or organisation that excludes as members or restricts access to individuals on the basis of race or national origin (e.g., KKK) religion (e.g., certain country clubs), or sex (e.g., Masons, Cosmos Club, Metropolitan Club)?”

“Have you ever made public or private statements, either orally or in writing, that could be held to be, even mistakenly, racist or sexist?”

“Did you ever use drugs?

Glue sniffing?

Parents prescription drugs?

Did you attend parties where drugs were used?”

Obviously, Justice Kennedy passed this bizarre test. How would you score?

