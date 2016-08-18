One of the most notorious retail companies is changing its name

Instagram/Fabletics Kate Hudson is the face of Fabletics, one of TechStyle’s brands.

Controversial retailer JustFab just changed its name.

On Tuesday, JustFab Inc., the parent company of membership-based brands like Fabletics, FabKids, JustFab, and ShoeDazzle, announced that it would rebrand itself as TechStyle Fashion Group.

“When Don Ressler and I co-founded JustFab, we set out to change the way people shop by delivering on-trend fashion at an incredible value. We’ve stayed true to that vision, but along the way the company has transformed into a powerful brand-building platform that is driven by data and personalisation,” CEO Adam Goldenberg said in a release. “Our new corporate identity captures the essence of what JustFab has become — where Fashion Avenue meets Silicon Valley — and we’re thrilled to enter this next phase with TechStyle as our name.”

The company has been criticised by customers who say they have been duped into signing up for memberships, charged surprising membership fees, and that it’s extremely hard to get out of memberships.

In September, a BuzzFeed investigation shed light on these issues.

“When you see a piece like that… it hurts,” CEO Adam Goldenberg told Business Insider in a recent interview. “I

think, as CEO, [I thought], ‘wow, I really need to do a better job of telling our story with data.'”

“We spend our entire lives [asking], ‘how do we make our customers happy?'” he said.

The company told Business Insider that it has made changes, from zeroing in on customer service to rolling out online cancellation processes. Goldenberg told Business Insider that customer complaints have reduced, too.

Earlier this year, CMO Shawn Gold stressed that the site has ample disclosures that it’s a membership program.

The company says that there are benefits to operating on a membership basis, such as moderating inventory.

Fabletics has also been rolling out brick and mortar retail stores, and Goldenberg aims for there to be 50 to 100 locations within five years.

