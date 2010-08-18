Just When You Thought The Economy Was Headed Back Into The Tank...Banks Start Lending Again

This is a shocker, but the three-year-long decline in bank lending may be at an end.



As Northern Trust economists Paul Kasriel and Asha Bangalore observe, bank lending actually increased in July, for only the second time in the past 21 months.

Most of the increase came from the purchase of Treasury and other government securities (banks love making a nice spread while taking next to no risk), but some of the increase also came from “other” securities.

As Paul and Asha explain below, the expansion of bank credit is often followed by increases in final demand, as consumers and businesses have more money to buy stuff with. The July data, combined with yesterday’s Senior Loan Officer Survey (which showed that banks have finally started to ease lending standards again), gives the economists more confidence in their 2011 GDP recovery forecast. Alas, as bank credit takes a while to work its magic, growth for the rest of this year is likely to be only 1%-2%.

Paul Kasriel and Asha Bangalore, Northern Trust:

In July, for only the second time in the past 21 months, U.S. commercial bank total credit

(loans and securities) increased (see Chart 1). And it was a healthy increase at 8.3%

annualized. Obviously, we do not know whether this is the beginning of an upward trend in

bank credit. But if it is, then we feel a lot more confident about our 2011 real GDP forecast,

which has the economy’s growth rate picking up. The primary assumption underlying our

forecast of faster real GDP growth in 2011 is a resumption in the growth of bank credit.

Photo: Northern Trust

Why do we place such an emphasis on bank credit as a causal factor with regard to the

aggregate demand for goods and services? Because we believe that increases in bank credit

unambiguously allow those entities borrowing from the banking system to increase their

purchases of goods, services and assets without requiring any other entity to simultaneously

reduce its current purchases.

In the nomenclature of the Austrian economic school, the banking system creates purchasing power for its borrowers, whereas nonbank grantors of credit merely transfer their purchasing power to their borrowers. Growth in price-adjusted bank credit, excluding commercial & industrial (C&I) loans, has a relatively high correlation (0.62) with growth in real domestic demand for final goods and services, as shown in Chart 2. The reason we exclude C&I loans is that their behaviour tends to lag the business cycle. The reason C&I loans tend to lag the business cycle is that a large part of C&I loans are used to

finance business inventories, especially near business expansion peaks, when inventories are

accumulating faster than business sales are increasing.

Photo: Northern Trust

The increase in July bank credit was dominated by an increase in securities acquisitions rather

than an increase in loans, noting that the rate of contraction in bank-issued loans and leases

slowed (see Chart 3). Although the July increase in the banking system’s acquisition of

securities was concentrated in Treasury and agency securities, the July increase in “other”

securities was the largest since February 2009 (see Chart 4). The significance of an increase in

the acquisition of these “other” securities by commercial banks is that the addition of these

assets incurs a charge to risk-based capital of commercial banks. Despite being more-than-

adequately capitalised in the aggregate, banks have been hoarding their capital in the past year

rather than committing it to new loans and securities. The fact that the banking system was

willing to commit some risk-based capital in July is an encouraging sign that banks may

finally be confident enough about their future capital positions to start currently increasing

their earning assets.

There is some other evidence that would suggest that the July increase in bank credit was

more than just a one-off event. The recently-released Federal Reserve Senior Loan Officer

Lending Practices Survey indicated some actual easing in commercial bank lending terms to

small businesses in July and easing in lending terms to consumers for the second survey in a

row (see Chart 5). If lending terms continue to ease, this will be a very positive sign for bank

credit growth going forward and for aggregate demand growth in 2011.

However, given the lags between growth in real bank credit and growth in real aggregate

demand, the prior quarters of contraction in real bank credit imply very weak growth in real

aggregate demand over the remainder of this year. In our July update, we made significant

downward revisions to our real GDP growth forecast for the second half of this year. In this

August update, we have revised down our Q3:2010 real GDP annualized-growth forecast from

1.8% to 1.4%. The principal factor driving this downward revision is weaker-than-previously

projected real consumer spending. The soft July retail sales data are what motivated this

downward revision.

