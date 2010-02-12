Just Waking Up? You've Already Missed A Lot

Photo: WIkipedia

With the US market increasingly taking its cues from Europe and China, the day is basically over by the time the opening bell rings at 9:30 in NYC.Here’s a quick guide to what happened while you were sleeping.



German GDP growth came in quite weak raising fears of a double dip.

Overall Eurozone GDP growth was even weaker owing to negative growth in Spain and Italy.

There’s still no bailout for Greece.

The Euro is thus getting hammered.

China is raising reserve requirements.

The Australian Dollar is getting hammered, as the commodity rich country fears an export slowdown.

Indian growth is on fire.

Same too with Japan.

S&P futures are pointing lower, as are most commodity markets.

Any questions?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.