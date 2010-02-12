Just Waking Up? You've Already Missed A Lot

Joe Weisenthal
sunrise sun morning

Photo: WIkipedia

With the US market increasingly taking its cues from Europe and China, the day is basically over by the time the opening bell rings at 9:30 in NYC.Here’s a quick guide to what happened while you were sleeping.

  • German GDP growth came in quite weak raising fears of a double dip.
  • Overall Eurozone GDP growth was even weaker owing to negative growth in Spain and Italy.
  • There’s still no bailout for Greece.
  • The Euro is thus getting hammered.
  • China is raising reserve requirements.
  • The Australian Dollar is getting hammered, as the commodity rich country fears an export slowdown.
  • Indian growth is on fire.
  • Same too with Japan.
  • S&P futures are pointing lower, as are most commodity markets.

Any questions?

