Just Waking Up? Here's The Damage Bernanke's Rate Hike Caused Overnight

For those of you just tuning in, let’s take a quick look at how markets are reacting to Ben “The Hawk” Bernanke.

Gold initially got crushed on the news, but has recovered a little bit. It’s now right around the crucial $1110 mark.

The dollar is surging.

The euro got whacked overnight.

Japan got pummelled, falling 2.1%.

Other Asian markets were down in the 2% range.

In London, the FTSE is up modestly.

Dow futures are down about 60.

Meanwhile, Fed governors are spinning madly, promising this really isn’t a rate hike and is not about tightening at all. It’s all “normalizing.”



