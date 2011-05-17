JUST RELEASED: Rachel Sterne's Road Map To Making NYC The Digital Capital Of The World

Rachel Sterne, Chief Digital Officer of NYC

Photo: Michael Seto

Rachel Sterne, NYC’s first-ever Chief Digital Officer, has a plan to make the city the digital capital of the world.Today, the city of New York released it in a 65-page document, The Road Map For The Digital City: Achieving New York City’s Digital Future. It took 90 days of research to put the report together.



The research will be conducted and updated annually to monitor the city’s progress toward achieving the goals outlined in the roadmap.

We’ll be reading the whole thing and pulling out key findings but, for now, we’ve put up the entire document for you to scroll through at your leisure.

