Just Like With Madoff, The SEC Blew It On The Stanford Fraud

The SEC made the big bust this time. They nailed Stanford Bank for being a big fraud. All on their own. Go SEC!



But wait, maybe this isn’t so impressive as it seems. Turns out their investigation was going on for two years.

So either you believe that two years after the investigation, it finally was able to conclude this week that the firm was a fraud…or, the SEC was only compelled to act after allegations of fraud finally broke loose in the media.

In other words, if the allegations had broken six months from now, would we also be hearing of the bust six months from now? Seems likely.

