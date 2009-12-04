Just Like That, The Financial Industry Is Overwhelming The Economy Again

It looked like the financial crisis would finally bring the financial sector down to a reasonable size relative to the rest of the economy.



But, the government stepped in, and just like that, finance has resumed its outsize role.

This chart from Deutsche Bank shows it quite vividly. There was a brief reversion to the mean, and then BOOM, it came back.

