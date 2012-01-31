Just Like That, Markets Are Back In Rally Mode

Photo: AP

The resilience of this market continues to be impressive.Just when it looked like the short-sellers and bears might be gaining some momentum, risk comes back, and stock rise.



Markets are up across the Eurozone: Italy’s up 1%.France is up 0.9%.Germany is gaining 0.7%.

Futures are up in the US. NASDAQ 100 futures are making a new high here.

On the European yield front, Italian debt is back close to 6%, after weakening the last two days.

And it’s important to remember the backdrop, which is mediocre data, and ongoing Greek worries.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.