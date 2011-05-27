Just Like That, Everything Is On A Tear Right Now

It’s going to be a super-quiet today (especially in the US, ahead of the three day weekend), but right now, everything is on a tear, notably in Europe.



Spain is up about 1%. Germany is about the same.

Meanwhile, the euro has erased its swoon from yesterday.

The key thing to keep in mind is that the market has been performing surprisingly well, even though the data has come in bad, and Europe is getting closer and closer to the proverbial “end of the road.” Yesterday, even, stocks overcame a pretty horrible GDP report, with a major miss on the household consumption end.

Of course, the whispers of QE3 are coming back.

