Just Let Business Do Its Thing: Abbott At Davos

Tony Abbott and former prime minister John Howard at the fifthAshes test between Australia and England.

Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott will reportedly use his keynote address to the World Economic Forum in Switzerland tonight to remind G20 nations not to restrict business.

Here are some of his remarks from a pre-prepared speech reported by The Australian:

“The challenge, right around the world, is to promote sustainable private sector-led growth and employment and to avoid government-knows-best action for action’s sake,” Abbott will say. “As always, stronger economic growth is the key to addressing almost every global problem.”

Abbott is the first sitting Australian prime minister since John Howard in 2005 to attend Davos, and according to the report he has been explaining his economic formula for growth, which centres on private sector investment, since his arrival.

There’s more here.

