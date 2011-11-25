Just Kidding, Subscription Games Are Not Coming To The Apple App Store

Photo: Apple

Well, that didn’t last long.Earlier this week Apple let Big Fish Games, a mobile gaming company, launch a subscription-based service for its video games on the iPad. Apple has since pulled the games from the App Store and has yet to give an explanation why, according to a report by Bloomberg News. Bloomberg writes:



“We were notified that the app was removed,” said Paul Thelen, founder of Big Fish, a game publisher in Seattle. The app had been available since Nov. 18, he said. “We’re trying to follow up with Apple to try to figure out what happened.”

The subscription service would let game developers charge a monthly fee for their games, with Apple taking a 30 per cent cut. Today, game developers are restricted to in-app payments or app purchases to make money.

