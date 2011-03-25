Just In Time For The Entire World Going To Hell, A New "Black Swan" Fund Launches

The entire world is going to hell, between the nuclear crisis, the uprising in the Mideast, the disintegration of the Eurozone, and the imminent debt ceiling breach in the US.



What better time then to relaunch a new “Black Swan” fund designed to profit from big, shocking “unforeseen” events.

Technically, the fund from London-based 36 South Capital Advisors LLP, is called The Black Eyrar Fund, according to Bloomberg. Eyrars are kinds of swans (clever).

Bear in mind that this is obviously a marketing gimmick, and that in 2009, 36 South launched a “hyperinflation” fund. Anyone know how that worked out? We’re guessing not so good. Turns out they’ve done great, over 200%!

