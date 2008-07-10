Just In From Sun Valley: Allen & Co Builds Shrub Barrier To Keep Press Away From Moguls

Allen & Co have resigned themselves to the fact that their annual Sun Valley mogul schmooze will be plagued by journalists. But that doesn’t mean they’re not making them work for their stories. This year, Allen & Co shelled out $6,000 on barrier shrubbery to keep nosy reporters at bay.



Reuters: Grudging acceptance is one way to describe Allen & Co.’s reception to the gaggle of reporters and photographers who show up at its annual mogul fest year after year like bad pennies.

But this year, Allen & Co banned reporters from setting up in the beloved cafe at the Inn, where most of the morning presentations take place. We’ve relocated to the lobby, where five lucky reporters sit in chairs to file stories and photos. (It is next to a faux fireplace, so we’re not complaining. They also brought coffee for the photographers this morning.)

But thanks to thousands of dollars’ worth of shrubs that they placed between us and the moguls, it’s now harder to spot the table-hopping action. So, for now, no cafeteria report until I figure out a more efficient way to scope out the crowd. (I don’t know the exact total, but judging by the price tags on the shrubs, I’d say they plunked down somewhere between $4,300 and $6,110 )

Photo from Reuters’ MediaFile blog

