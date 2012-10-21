Japan Takes Its Anime Very Seriously — Check Out Its New Cobra Paint Job

Photo: YouTube

The custom of painting a mascot onto an aircraft is nothing new, but this is the first time we’ve seen one quite so lively and in this particular style.



To celebrate the its 20th anniversary, Japan’s 4th Anti Tank Helicopter Unit painted this Anime yura kyara (mascot) onto an AH-1S Cobra. The character’s name is 1st Lt. Kisarazu Akane and is apparently one of many works of this kind, in a style that has been largely forgone by the West. Check out the ceremony video below.

During the September mine clearing exercise in the Persian Gulf I spent a day aboard a Japanese mine sweeper photographing what life is like aboard a Japanese Navy ship. I’ll be posting that story and photo essay soon.

