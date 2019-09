We saw this over at FT. It’s an ad for Bet365, and the service seriously allows you to gamble on where a currency pair will end up within 5 minutes from how.



Of course, as stocks continue to bore investors out of their minds, these kind of uber-gambly derivatives should only get more popular.

