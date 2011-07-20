Just How Serious Are Republicans About Spending Cuts?

Photo: AP Photo/Harry Hamburg

House Republicans took a futile vote last night for their “Cut, Cap, and Balance” deficit reduction plan to show they are serious about cutting spending — but at the same time they have funnel led billions to their home districts, The New York Times reports.The spending pushed by at least two-dozen GO freshmen — many elected as “tea party” fiscal conservatives — persists despite a House ban on earmarks, and the lawmaker’s own statements critical of so-called pork barrel projects.



Among the items funded are a $95 million beach erosion project opposed by the Republican Study Committee, and a potentially $300 million harbor-dredging effort in Charleston, S.C. deemed unnecessary by the Obama administration.

Additionally, GOP lawmakers from districts with a significant military constituencies voted to cut defence spending in a much-vaunted vote this March, only to return most of it in amendments before the bill was finalised, the paper found.

Read the full report at The New York Times.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.