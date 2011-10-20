Zuccotti Park Is Just One Of Hundreds Of Privately Owned Public Spaces In New York

Zuccotti Park has become one of the hottest spots in New York City in recent weeks thanks to Occupy Wall Street. When it was clear that the squatters were here to stay, it became common knowledge that the park was a private space that is used publicly.



Did you know that there are actually over 500 privately owned plazas, parks atriums and other “public” spaces in the city?

But many developers, who agreed to let the public have access to certain areas in exchange for building concessions, have been found in violation of their pledge to remain public. So, New York World in partnership with WNYC, has launched the interactive map and questionnaire below to track just how public these spaces are used.

“We thought this was a great opportunity to hear readers’ experiences with these spaces,” says New York World Reporter Michael Keller. “Some of which appear to be completely closed to the public.”



Click here to see the secret gardens and waterfalls of midtown Manhattan >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.