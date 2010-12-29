Just How Good Is The New England Patriots offence?

There’s no telling how the New England Patriots will perform in the playoffs, but they’re having a regular season to remember.



Their identity is pretty clear; the defence is occasionally shaky, but forces a lot of turnovers, and the offence is historically good and breaking all kinds of records.

The inexperienced D might be worrisome for a lot of coaches, but Bill Belichick has made it pretty clear that he’s confident no one will be able to outscore Tom Brady and company.

He has good reason to think that. The scoring numbers aren’t quite as gaudy as the 2007 Patriots, but check out the impressive records the Patriots have already broken or could break in Week 17:

Tom Brady has thrown 319 consecutive passes without an interception, breaking Bernie Kosar’s record of 308 pass attempts without a pick.

Brady has gone eight consecutive games with at least two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Brady has thrown a touchdown in all 15 games so far; only five quarterbacks have thrown a TD in all 16 games of a season.

The Patriots have scored 30+ points and not had a turnover in seven straight games. No team had done that more than three consecutive times, and no team had gone four straight games without a turnover.

Brady broke Brett Favre’s record for consecutive home wins, with 26.

The Patriots have turned the ball over nine times this year and should have no trouble besting the New York Giants record of 13 turnovers in 2008.

The Patriots have a +27 turnover differential, and will easily break their franchise record of +17 in a season. The Patriots are 12-0 this season when they’ve won the turnover battle, and 82-3 since 2001.

The Patriots are in, but what about the other teams? Check out the playoff scenarios >

