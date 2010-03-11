Where Are We Compared To The January 19th High?

January 19th was the best day for stocks so far this year. The Dow was at 10,725, the NASDAQ Composite at 2320, and the S&P 500 at 1150.

And we’re not that far off today.

Things are looking good for the markets as the Dow continues to climb toward its January high, currently resting around the 10,600 mark. The S&P is even closer – only 5 points away from breaking its 2010 record.

And the NASDAQ? Been there, done that. We’re now past the old high, sitting at 2350.



Photo: Google Finance

