Just How Big Is The iPhone 6 Plus? Here's The Most Helpful Size-Comparison Chart Yet

The iPhone 6 Plus: At 5.5 inches, it’s smaller than the iPad Mini (7.9 inches) and larger than a Pop-Tart (4.92 inches).

The iPhone 6: Smaller than a Pop-Tart at 4.7 inches and larger than an iPhone 5S at 4 inches.

For another look, here’s how the iPhone 5S and Samsung Galaxy Note 3 stack up to a Pop-Tart:

Business Insider iPhone 5, Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tart, Samsung

Business Insider iPhone 5, Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tart, Samsung Galaxy Note 3

