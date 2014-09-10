Just How Big Is The iPhone 6 Plus? Here's The Most Helpful Size-Comparison Chart Yet

The iPhone 6 Plus: At 5.5 inches, it’s smaller than the iPad Mini (7.9 inches) and larger than a Pop-Tart (4.92 inches).
The iPhone 6: Smaller than a Pop-Tart at 4.7 inches and larger than an iPhone 5S at 4 inches.
For another look, here’s how the iPhone 5S and Samsung Galaxy Note 3 stack up to a Pop-Tart:
Business InsideriPhone 5, Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tart, Samsung
Business InsideriPhone 5, Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tart, Samsung Galaxy Note 3
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.