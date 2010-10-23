Just 4% Of NFL Players Get Any Health Care When They Retire

Encouraging players as big as refrigerators, the NFL needs to extend health care

Photo: Mouthpiece Sports

In the last 20 years, 15,018 players played in the NFL. Exactly 631 played for three or more seasons, according to SportsbyBrooks.Players need to accrue at least three years of service before they are eligible for up to five years of post-retirement healthcare. 96 per cent of NFL players don’t get any post-retirement coverage.



Healthcare is one of the big issues the league and players need to hammer out to avoid a lockout.

See also: NFL To Cut Off Players’ Health Care If New labour Deal Isn’t Reached

