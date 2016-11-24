This food delivery service in the UK showed off how takeaways could be delivered in the future

Just Eat Just Eat CEO David Buttress.

If you live in certain parts of London, then you could soon be getting your takeaway chicken tikka masala delivered to your front door by a robot.

That’s assuming you’ve ordered your food with Just Eat, of course.

The startup, which IPO’d on the London Stock Exchange in 2014 at a valuation of $2.53 billion (£1.5 billion), showed off the food delivery robots and several other inventions at an event in Shoreditch, London on Tuesday.

The event, called “The Future Now — Redefining Food Discovery”, included everything from augmented reality applications to Xbox apps.

Business Insider went along to learn how Just Eat plans to shake up the food delivery experience in the coming years.

The Just Eat event took place in a trendy space that is also used for music gigs. Business Insider/Sam Shead Just Eat CEO David Buttress opened the event, claiming that technology is at the heart of everything that Just Eat does. Just Eat Fernando Fanton, chief product and technology officer of Just Eat, said that the company is looking to use technology to give customers as much choice as possible when they're making their orders. Just Eat CTO The company wants to use these robots made by a company called Starship to deliver takeaways from restaurants to people's homes. Just Eat Up to 20 Starship robots have been trialled by Just Eat in Greenwich, South East London. Around a dozen restaurants have taken part in the trials. Facebook/Starship Technologies Just Eat is also keeping an eye on drone developments as these could also be used to deliver food from A to B one day. Maria Dryfhout Drone hovering Software engineers at Just Eat have developed an application that allows customers to see menus using Microsoft's augmented reality headset, HoloLens. Just Eat The application allows you to see a table full of augmented food even though there's no food actually on the table. The HoloLens headset is retailing for $4,069 (US$3,000) in the US but it isn't currently on sale in the UK. Just Eat Just Eat has also developed a virtual reality application for the HTC Vive headset that allows restaurant owners to quickly see where orders are coming from in their city on any given evening, alongside many other variables. Just Eat There is also a Just Eat Xbox app that allows gamers to order food from their console without ever having to put down their controller. Business Insider/Sam Shead Just Eat has also developed an Alexa skill which allows Just Eat customers to order food with the Amazon Echo device. Amazon Despite all these new developments, Just Eat's couriers are still a vital part of the company's business. For now, at least. Just Eat

