'JUST COINCIDENCE': Suddenly, Three Of Demand Media's Founders And EVPs Are Out

Three founders and EVPs of Demand Media are out today after seven years with the company, paidContent’s Ingrid Lunden reports.



Larry Fitzgibbon, Joe Perez, and Steven Kydd handled international operations, product, and video, respectively.

A spokesman called the timing of the three execs’ departures “just coincidence.”

“The departures, she said, had nothing to do with contracts around the company’s IPO — that lock up, in fact, expired in August last year,” Lunden writes.

