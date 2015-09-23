Americans think corporations are getting it wrong

Corporate America is heading in the wrong direction.

That’s the conclusion of a huge survey of Americans conducted by Just Capital, a nonprofit set up by legendary hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones.

The survey, conducted between January and September and published Wednesday, collates responses from more than 40,000 people in an effort to identify measure corporate justness.

Respondents were told to focus on large listed corporations, and to think of ‘just’ as corporations ‘doing the right thing’, whatever they thought that might represent.

New ground

The results: Americans of all ages, incomes and political leanings believe corporate America is headed in the wrong direction. They also want to buy from, invest in and work for companies they consider to be just, and consider employment issues to be the primary determinant of whether a company is just.

Kimberly Gladman, who works on the research team at Just Capital, told Business Insider: “From a research perspective, I feel like we’ve broken new ground. The American public is very interested in these issues, it is enthusiastic, and it wants to talk about it.”

Just Capital is going to now use the results as a foundation for further work, and plans to collaborate with corporate leaders, academics, researchers and the public to measure corporate performance against the key determinants of justness. It plans to rank the country’s largest firms on their performance by 2016.

Here are the key results:

Americans of all political persuasions believe corporate behaviour is headed in the wrong direction Just Capital Only among the highest earning Americans do more people say it's headed in the right direction Just Capital It is 'Golden Agers' who are most likely to think corporate behaviour has changed for the worse in the past decade Just Capital Only the wealthiest Americas were more likely to say corporate behaviour had gotten better than than worse Just Capital But trust in corporations is low across the board Just Capital Liberals and conservatives are broadly in agreement on where companies fail to meet their obligations Just Capital Respondents across the income spectrum said corporations are failing to meet their obligations to employees and to the environment Just Capital Respondents across the political spectrum said that companies should get credit for improving their behaviour Just Capital Americans want to buy from, work for and invest in companies based on their justness. Those with the most disposable income most likely to want to do so Just Capital Those who identify themselves as liberal are most likely to want to buy from, work for and invest in companies based on their justness Just Capital The number one criteria for 'justness' is employee pay and benefits, followed by employee satisfaction and fair hiring Just Capital Respondents were in broad agreement that it is not acceptable for corporations to pay very low wages Just Capital

