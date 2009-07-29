Just Because "Looks Discrimination" Is Not Illegal Doesn't Mean It's Not Stupid

American Apparel CEO Dov Charney is instructing all stores to email him staff photos so he can critique their looks and command managers to fire the ones he deems too ugly, according to an email Gawker posted yesterday.



Having personally worked at an American Apparel store and covered retail as a reporter I suppose I am gratified that some people are still outraged when the CEO of a $500 million company pulls this sort of crap:

Dov personally judged each person in group photos that were sent in, and if you weren’t to his liking, then boy… watch out. The comments that he made were raging from childish ones to insulting ones. Managers that don’t comply with these new standards are afraid of losing their jobs. Employees who aren’t up to Dov’s “look” and whose work ethic is “just ok” are being targeted and scrutinized and the minute they make small mistakes, they are being fired. But it’s only because Dov wants to weed out the “ugly people.” It’s ironic that he would rather have gorgeous slackers who don’t move the product [or lift a finger] working there than normal looking people who are really aren’t that bad looking, but are A+ sellers and great at customer service. The real irony here is that he is no [looker], himself. He’s asking for a class-action lawsuit and i hope that when it rains, it rains hard. Worst place to work, ever.

OK, but here is the thing: “looks discrimination” is, broadly, not itself illegal.

Studies indicate that, in general, beautiful people are paid more than plainer-looking counterparts. And psychologists say that the confidence that comes with looking good may actually make the good looking more productive and more likely to ask for a raise. Still, Charney is taking this to a new level altogether.

Looks discrimination may actually be an important factor fueling the discretionary sectors of the economy, the retail embodiments of Say’s Law that create new demand rather than just fill existing needs. Sometimes it takes an nihilistic guy like Dov Charney to openly build an entire business model around a supply that creates its own demand.

Because Charney isn’t a racist, he’ll probably avoid the sort of $50 million class-action settlement that forced the older youth retailer Abercrombie & Fitch to stop basing all its human resources decisions upon the photo critiques dispensed at precisely the sort of idiotic conference calls the manager described above.

But company conference calls like Dov’s are a sure sign of danger ahead, especially for a company being already sued by so many of its other former employees on charges ranging from sexual harassment to pressuring accountants to cook the books.

When you start hearing stories like the one above it’s probably time to worry about the stock. Think about how much money you could have saved if you sold or shorted the first time anyone ever heard a story about New Century tacitly encouraging its female mortgage brokers to dress like pharmaceutical sales reps and trade sex for mortgages.

You might object that while mortgage brokers don’t need to be pretty, maybe clothiers do. The evidence, however, points the other way. Notably, Abercrombie & Fitch stock climbed steadily over the years after its class-action lawsuit and the settlement forced it to rein in its looks discrimination policies.

Photo via The Onion’s “14 American Apparel Models Freed In Daring Midnight Raid.” Maybe that is another good rule of thumb: companies whose corporate cultures are likely to be satirized in The Onion within the next 12-18 months are not wise investments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.