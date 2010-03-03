Just Because It Can: SCOTUS Refuses To Release Same-Day Audio Of Today's Huge Gun-Rights Fight

The Supreme Court is hearing a 2nd Amendment case relating to Chicago’s concealed weapon law that could have a huge impact not only on gun laws but on on Constitutional interpretation in general — one that could broaden what are considered basic “rights.”



Ashby Jones at the WSJ Law Blog has a full round-up of the implications, as well as links to the various op-eds.

So when will we all get to hear the justices and the arguing attorneys spar over this huge case? This case that could impact each and every American? Not today for sure!

“The Supreme Court is declining to release the audio of Tuesday’s high-profile argument over gun rights upon its conclusion,” the AP reported.

Reporters are not allowed to use television cameras or tape recorders, so the Court’s release of the audio is the only chance we have to hear the inflections, the interruptions, the voice-raised questioning.

The transcripts should be available this afternoon, so it is not as though we’ll be totally barred from what is said.

Still, this is basically an outrage, if mostly because there is absolutely no reason not to release the tapes. We have a public court system, right up until the time people are actually interested in really digging into something.

Frankly, it’s just silly and elitist. Five of the nine justices made sure that we could not watch the Prop 8 trial — another proceeding of great national interest — earlier this year, a move we found to be without proper reasoning as well.

Just because the Court can do something, it doesn’t mean that they should.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.