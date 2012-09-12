Just As Things Started To Calm Down In Europe...

Joe Weisenthal

The news is tilting.

Just as one crisis quieted down (Europe), geopolitics is now back.

This tweet from Ian Bremmer is on point.

image

Photo: Ian Bremmer

It won’t be long before all of this starts affecting the campaign for President, as well.

An interesting proxy to watch on the geopolitical front is the relationship between Brent crude oil (what they trade in Europe) and WTI crude (based here).

Brent is rallying harder.

image

For more details on today’s tragedy  Benghazi, see here >

