Just As Things Started To Calm Down In Europe...

The news is tilting.



Just as one crisis quieted down (Europe), geopolitics is now back.

This tweet from Ian Bremmer is on point.

Photo: Ian Bremmer

It won’t be long before all of this starts affecting the campaign for President, as well.

An interesting proxy to watch on the geopolitical front is the relationship between Brent crude oil (what they trade in Europe) and WTI crude (based here).

Brent is rallying harder.

For more details on today’s tragedy Benghazi, see here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.