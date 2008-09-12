Just Admit It: The New Microsoft-Seinfeld Ad Is Funny

Go ahead: Get that scowl on and push play. And then try to tell us with a straight face that you didn’t smile at least a couple of times (or even laugh outloud).



The ad won’t sell a single copy of Vista, of course. And it’s patronizing (in that clever meta-meta way where it’s OBVIOUSLY SUPPOSED TO BE patronizing and therefore ACTUALLY NOT patronizing but ACTUALLY IS patronizing when you really stop to think about it). And most people probably won’t have the faintest idea it’s an ad for Microsoft.

But they’ll laugh, at least when they aren’t wincing or confused. Because Seinfeld is VERY funny. And Seinfeld and Gates do actually make a good duo.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.