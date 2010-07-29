Just A Reminder Of How Much Deleveraging Households Still Have To Do

Joe Weisenthal

Mike O’Rourke of BTIG examines the issue of deleveraging (across its various instances), in his latest note. His comments on the consumer appear hard to dispute.

To examine this picture on a larger scale, we can look at Household Debt as a percentage of 
Nominal GDP (these debts are repaid in nominal dollars).  Going back over the past 6 decades 
(Chart 6), household debt has been forever rising as a percentage of GDP, ramping up this 
decade to its peak in Q1 last year at 97.3%.  Through the end of Q1 this year, it has dropped to 
92.8%.  Undoubtedly when Q2 data is released, it will have experienced further improvement.  If 
our rough estimate is correct that real mortgage debt is approximately $1 Trillion lower, then 
real Household Debt is 85% of GDP.   That puts the ratio at 2004 levels just as the housing 
bubble started to pick up.  Is there room for the ratio to drop further? Definitely considering we 
only used the two most serious categories of delinquency and GDP has the potential to grow.   
What is the correct ratio?  Considering the ratio has one of the best long term uptrend’s that we 
have ever seen, all we can say is we know it was too high at the peak and it is probably coming 
down almost as quickly as it went up during most of this decade.  Many will also note that much 
of the leverage has transferred from the private sector to the public sector.  That is something 
we  cannot  deny,  but  what  we  do  know  is  a  de‐levered  consumer  will  play  a  much  more
instrumental role in the post‐crisis recovery than the other alternative of having a less levered 
Government.   

Household debt deleveraging consumer

Photo: BTIG

