JUST A REMINDER: Football Is Incredibly Dangerous And Unhealthy

James Harrison delivers a vicious blow to Mohamed Massoquoi

Photo: AP

ESPN has obviously talked about nothing but football this morning, but Outside The Lines’ contribution was a stark reminder about the dangers of football, particularly for young kids.



Today’s episode told the story of former NFL player Tom McHale, who died of a drug overdose after he retired.

McHale had been addicted to painkillers since his playing days and after his death, an autopsy revealed the McHale suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a form of severe brain damage found in several former players who died young.

It also includes interviews with former NFL players who won’t let their own kids play tackle football.



We were also sent this video from the website FootballVets.org, as reminder that there are plenty of other guys who are still alive, but don’t have adequate health insurance to cover their injuries sustained in the NFL. So enjoy the game everyone! Try not to think about the irreparable harm being done to everyone on the field!

