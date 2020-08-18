The White House is worried that just 6 of Trump's top donors in 2016 and 2018 have given to his reelection bid, according to a new report

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta President Donald Trump with major donor and former Small Business Administration Administrator Linda McMahon.

President Donald Trump is failing to attract millionaire and billionaire mega donors who’ve given to him in the past, according to a The New York Times report.

Just six of the top 38 donors to Trump-aligned super PACs over the last two cycles have donated to America First – the super PAC created to gather all the biggest donations to Trump’s 2020 campaign.

Meanwhile, Biden is raking in massive sums from mega donors.

Pro-Biden super PACs have gathered a combined $US45 million in dark money so far this cycle, Business Insider reported Monday.

President Donald Trump is failing to attract support from the vast majority of the mega donors who bankrolled his 2016 campaign and continued to give to him in 2018, according to a report from The New York Times.

Sources told the Times that many donors are concerned about the president’s reelection chances and some are redirecting their money to groups working to secure the Republican Senate majority, which is increasingly in play.

Sheldon and Miriam Adelson are among the most prominent examples. The Adelsons gave $US20 million to Trump’s 2016 bid and $US10 million in 2018. They haven’t sent any cash to the president this cycle, reportedly angering him, but they donated $US25 million this year to a PAC supporting Senate Republicans. The Times noted that Adelson has expressed concern about publicly supporting Trump’s anti-China rhetoric given the casino magnate’s major business interests in Asia.

Meanwhile, Biden is raking in massive sums from mega donors. Pro-Biden super PACs have gathered a combined $US45 million in dark money so far this cycle, Business Insider reported Monday. This figure is already seven times the amount Hillary Clinton-aligned PACs raised in the entire 2016 cycle.

Biden’s biggest PAC raised more than double what America First did in the month of June. Democrats have increasingly campaigned against dark money and some, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren during her presidential primary bid, have banned corporate PAC money and shunned major fundraisers during their campaigns.

Business Insider’s Dave Levinthal reported that many Democrats are putting those concerns aside in their race to defeat Trump.

Former Small Business Administration chief Linda McMahon, a major Trump donor who now leads America First, said in June 2019 that she thought the PAC and its associated non-profit would raise $US300 million for Trump’s 2020 campaign. The Times reported that the two groups have raised just $US107 million this cycle.

McMahon, who donated $US7 million to Trump’s 2016 bid, has blamed the pandemic and economic crisis for the significant gap in funds. She’s given $US4 million of her own money to Trump’s reelection.

Even some mega donors who’ve continued to send big sums to Trump have been openly critical of him.

“Obviously, Trump, you wish sometimes he would just shut up – don’t go there, it’s not necessary,” shipping supply company magnate Liz Uihlein told The Times. Uihlein and her husband have given Trump $US3 million this cycle.

The Times reported that both Vice President Mike Pence and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, are worried about the lack of big money, despite Trump’s success with small donors.

But there are still three months until the election, and big donors have history of coming through in the last crucial days of a campaign.

