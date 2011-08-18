Poll Disaster For Obama: Job Approval On The Economy Plunges; Independents Abandon Ship

Photo: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite/sfexaminer.com

President Barack Obama’s approval rating on the economy dropped to a new low today — with the latest Gallup poll showing just 26 per cent of Americans are happy with his handling on the economy.It was a drop of 11 percentage points since May, and down from 59 per cent at the start of his presidency. A majority of voters have not approved of Obama’s leadership on the issue since the middle of 2009.



Most troubling for the his reelection chances, a majority of independent voters disapprove of Obama’s handling of a broad swath of issues ranging from foreign affairs to job creation.

Obama polls strongest on foreign affairs and terrorism — issues that are becoming less and less important in the 2012 campaign.

The president’s overall job approval rating in the poll was 41 per cent.

Photo: Gallup

Read the full poll results here:

