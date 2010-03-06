Just 100 Legal Jobs Lost In February

This month’s jobs report was better than expected. The unemployment rate remained at 9.7% and 36,000 jobs were lost, according to the Bureau of labour Statistics. Note: better than expected = good news.



Things are looking relatively rosy in the legal sector, as well, with a job loss of 100. The results echo last month’s results, when the sector shed just 600 jobs. In the last year, more than 37,000 positions have been lost.

Maybe things just can’t get any worse. Firms can only cut so many administrative assistants, paralegals and associates and remain solvent.

On the other hand, why look a gift horse bearing good news in the mouth.

