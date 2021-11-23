Jury reaches partial verdict in ‘Unite The Right’ civil trial, finds Charlottesville rally organizers liable for conspiracy

White nationalist demonstrators clash with counter demonstrators at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Virginia on August 12, 2017. Steve Helber/Associated Press

The jury reached a partial verdict in the “Unite The Right” civil trial Tuesday.

Nine plaintiffs sued 35 organizers of the August 2017 Charlottesville rallies, claiming they conspired to incite violence.

The jury deadlocked on several of the plaintiffs’ claims, but did find rally organizers liable for conspiracy.

The jury in the “Unite The Right” civil trial reached a verdict on Tuesday, deadlocking on some of the plantiff’s more explosive claims but finding several of the rally’s organizers liable for conspiracy.

Nine plaintiffs in the case had sued more than 30 organizers of the August 2017 Charlottesville rallies, claiming they conspired to incite violence at the rally that left one woman dead.

The jury sided with the plaintiffs on their third claim, that the 35 organizers of the rally engaged in a civil conspiracy under Virginia law. But jurors could not reach a verdict on plaintiffs’ first two claims, which concerned whether the organizers conspired to commit racially motivated violence.

All individual defendants in the case were ordered to pay $US500,000 ($AU692,781) in punitive damages, according to CNN.

A group of white supremacists protested the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville on August 11 and 12, 2017. One protester, James Fields, drove his car into a group of counter-protesters, killing Heather Heyer.

Others were injured in the chaos of the rally.

The plaintiffs were seeking damages for life-altering physical and emotional damage.

Samantha Froelic, the ex-girlfriend of one of the organizers, had testified during the trial that some of those organizers had discussed the legality of hitting protesters with a car before the rally.

She claimed that a “handful” of the organizers believed it to be legal.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.