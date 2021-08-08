Jury selection in R. Kelly’s New York trial will begin Monday

R. Kelly appears in court in Chicago in 2019. Antonio Perez/Associated Press

Kelly has been accused of sex-related crimes in New York, Illinois, and Minnesota.

On July 23, prosecutors filed a motion asking to submit new evidence in Kelly’s New York trial.

The latest court filing references more uncharged crimes, including bribery, hush payments, and physical abuse.

Jury selection for the sex trafficking trial of R&B singer-songwriter R. Kelly will begin Monday in New York City, the Associated Press reported.

Kelly has been accused in multiple states of sex-related charges, including running a criminal enterprise to traffic, exploit, and coerce women and young girls into illegal sexual activity, Insider reported.

Federal prosecutors say an enterprise of managers, bodyguards, and other employees selected victims at concerts and other venues for Kelly, while defense lawyers said his victims were groupies who came to his concerts and “were dying to be with him,” according to AP.

On July 23, federal prosecutors sought to have evidence of more uncharged crimes committed by Kelly – physical abuse, hush payments, bribery, and more sexual abuse – admitted at his upcoming trial in New York, NPR reported.

Kelly’s original indictment from March 2020 references six victims. The latest court filing refers to 20 Jane Does,and 2 John Does, according to NPR.

If you are a survivor of sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673) or visit their website to receive confidential support.