Jury Rules In Favour Of Courtney Love In First-Ever Twitter Libel Trial

Getty Courtney Love

A jury has decided that rocker Courtney Love did not libel her lawyer on Twitter, according to ABC News.

Love’s former law firm sued her over a 2010 tweet that implied her attorney took a bribe to back off a fraud case against the managers of her late husband Kurt Cobain’s estate.

The tweet read:

[From the now-suspended Twitter account @CourtneyLoveUK] @noozjunkie I was f—ing devastated when Rhonda J Holmes Esq of san diego was bought off @fairnewsspears perhaps you can get a quote.

Law firm Gordon & Holmes claimed the tweet was defamatory and that Love was trying to damage Holmes’ reputation and reach “millions of people,” according to the lawsuit.

But Love claims she thought she was sending a direct message to two “wannabe reporters,” Spin reported. She said her Tweet wasn’t defamatory because it reflected her personal opinion.

The jury ruled that the law firm didn’t prove that Love knowingly made a false statement in the tweet, according to ABC.

There have been other Twitter defamation cases before, including a different one involving Courtney Love, but this case is the first to go before a jury.

