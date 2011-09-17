JURY RULES AGAINST GOD: Jeff Gundlach Loses In Court Against TCW

Just out.



A jury has ruled that Jeffrey Gundlach, the world’s best bond manager, is liable for breach of fiduciary duty resulting from his old employer TCW.

Specifically the firm alleged that he conspired to steal trade secrets when he started high highly successfulfirm DoubleLine capital.

What this means for Doubleline (punishment-wise) is not clear.

TCW had wanted over $500 million in damages.

Here is a clip from the trial below:

