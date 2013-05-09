BREAKING: Jury Reaches Verdict In Sensational Jodi Arias Murder Trial

Erin Fuchs

A jury has reportedly reached a verdict in the murder case against 32-year-old Jodi Arias, who’s accused of mutilating her ex-boyfriend Travis Alexander in 2008.

The jury will read the verdict at 4:30 EDT. If she’s found guilty of first-degree murder, Arias could get the death penalty.

