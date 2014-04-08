Jury Finds Hey Dad Actor Robert Hughes Guilty On 10 Of 11 Child Sex Charges

Robert Hughes has been found guilty of 10 counts of sexual or indecent assault against girls

The star of the 1980s TV comedy Hey Dad!, Robert Hughes, has been found guilty on one of two outstanding indecent assault charges today, as a 12-member jury delivered its remaining verdicts in Sydney.

The jury could not reach a verdict on the final count, but yesterday, Hughes was found guilty of nine counts of sexual and indecent assault against three girls in the 1980s, while he starred in the hit television show. His victims were aged between seven and 15 when the assaults occurred between 1985 and 1990.

The jury had retired overnight to see if it could reach an 11-person majority on the outstanding two indecency charges, but this morning, Hughes’ lawyer tried to have them dismissed on the grounds that yesterday’s verdict had been extensively covered in the media and potentially influenced the jury. Judge Peter Zahra dismissed the application.

Hughes pleaded not guilty to the 11 charges and yesterday shouted “I am innocent” in court after the first nine guilty verdicts were read out.

Hughes is due to be sentenced in May, but his legal team have already indicated they will lodge an appeal against the convictions, with his lawyer Greg Walsh saying that intense media scrutiny of the case meant a fair trial “virtually impossible”.

