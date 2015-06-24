Jury awards $40 million to family of man stabbed to death at TGI Friday's

A California jury awarded $US40 million to the family of a 33-year-old man who was stabbed to death at a TGI Friday’s, the Associated Press reported.

The jury found the attackers to be 45% responsible and the franchise group to be 55% responsible for the death.

Orlando Jordan was stabbed to death by Michael Castillo and Louis Martinez at a TGI Friday’s restaurant in 2009, according to the AP.

Jordan was dating Castillo’s mother at the time, and Jordan reportedly disapproved.

The family of Jordan claimed that staff at TGI Friday’s served Castillo alcohol even though he was underage at the time and already intoxicated. He ordered the equivalent of 12 alcohol servings in 30 minutes, a lawyer for the family reportedly said.

Jordan’s parents, Carmen and Rey Jordan, filed a lawsuit against the restaurant and and the franchise owner, The Briad Restaurant Group, according CBS Los Angeles.

The Briad Restaurant Group and Friday’s will have to pay more than half of the judgment amount of $US40 million, according to CBS.

Both Castillo and Martinez pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon. Martinez was sentenced to four years in prison, and Castillo was sentenced to three, according to the AP.

Briad’s president and COO, Rick Barbrick, expressed his condolences for the Jordan family.

“Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers continue for the Jordan family. At Friday’s, we remain committed to serving all guests in a safe and responsible manner which is consistent with our mission, high standards and core values,” he said in a statement cited by AP.

