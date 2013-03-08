Jury Asks Jodi Arias For Lurid Details On Her Sex Life With The Mormon She Killed

Jodi Arias when she was a blonde and Travis Alexander

Photo: New York Daily News

The murder trial of 32-year-old Jodi Arias is one of the most salacious in recent memory.Arias stabbed her motivational speaker ex-boyfriend Travis Alexander 27 times back in 2008.



Prosecutors say she killed him because she was jealous of another woman he moved on to. She claims he was abusive and sexually controlling, and that she killed him in self-defence.

Alexander, a devout Mormon, often demanded oral and anal sex to skirt the religion’s rules about pre-marital sex, Arias has reportedly testified.

This week, the jury hearing her case had the opportunity to ask its own questions about her relationship with the man she allegedly murdered.

They asked Arias some detailed questions about her sex life, according to HLN TV’s Graham Winch’s live blog of the trial.

One question seemed to get at the heart of Arias’ allegation that Alexander coerced her into sexual situations that made her uncomfortable.

“If you didn’t want to be tied to a tree then why did you look for a tree in the forest for him to do that?” one juror asked, according to Winch.

Another question could have been related to Arias’ allegation that Alexander was sexually attracted to young children.



“Travis stated on the phone sex conversation that he did not like Spider-Man. Why did he buy you Spider-Man underwear if he did not like that character?”

Arizona is one of only three states that lets jurors ask their own questions. Some lawyers oppose the practice because they fear it makes the jurors less impartial.

Indeed, one question seemed to reflect a juror’s judgment: “Do you feel the guys in your life cheated on you because you were controlling?”

If convicted of premeditated murder, Arias could get the death penalty.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.