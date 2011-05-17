Did Raj Lose His Case Because His Lawyer Wasn't As "Hot" As The Prosecutor?

Photo: NYP

One government prosecutor, Reed Brodsky, was nicknamed Napolean by the jury.”It was a tribute to his fiery attitude and how he dramatically brushed back his dark hair with his hand,” Dealbook reported.



And apparently the lady jurors didn’t just have a thing for Brodsky, they didn’t mind the other two prosecutors either: Jonathan Streeter and Andrew Michaelson.

A juror called Leila Gonzalez Gorman said “We called them all gorgeous. They were all hot.”

Gorman also said that “she said the female jurors often joked about calling “dibs” on the more attractive members of the courtroom.”

Raj’s defence attorney, John Dowd, on the other hand was described as “tired” with a “monotone” voice.

Did the prosecution’s sexiness help effect Raj’s conviction? Maybe a little. Strangers rate attractive people more honest and trustworthy, according to Science Now.

